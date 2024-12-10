Hashdex hires ETF industry veteran to expand U.S. distribution capabilities

New York / Rio de Janeiro / London, December 10, 2024 – Hashdex , a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced it has appointed Mick McLaughlin as U.S. Head of Distribution, further supporting the firm’s ongoing commitment to provide U.S.-based investors with exposure to the growing digital asset sector.

In this new leadership role, McLaughlin will be responsible for the distribution and growth of Hashdex’s crypto-based ETF offerings in the U.S. market, as well as overseeing and further strengthening Hashdex’s U.S. sales team.

“With growing interest and mainstream acceptance of digital assets, represented by a market now exceeding $3 trillion,1 we are excited to strengthen our distribution capabilities to ensure that U.S. investors have access to industry-leading crypto ETFs,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. “Mick’s proven experience in asset management makes him the ideal fit to serve as our Head of Distribution as we continue to expand our presence and offer new products and services that meet the needs of U.S. investors. With his addition we are even better positioned to continue helping institutions and individuals participate in this investment opportunity, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Prior to joining Hashdex, McLaughlin served as Chief Distribution Officer at crypto asset manager Bitwise Asset Management. Earlier in his career, McLaughlin served as Managing Director and Head of ETF Distribution for the Americas at Deutsche Bank and spent over a decade building the iShares business at BlackRock and Barclays. He has held positions at Hartford Funds and Russell Investments, and began his career at Prudential Securities. McLaughlin has been recognized by ETF.com as an industry visionary and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Government from California State University, Sacramento.

“As a crypto-only asset manager, Hashdex has demonstrated a commitment to digital assets across the globe, not only through industry leading products but by providing extensive education and support for investors of all sizes,” said McLaughlin. “They are a perfect partner for this exciting moment, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and working with Hashdex’s talented global and U.S. teams as we further expand our presence as this space continues to gain momentum.”

As part of its mission to provide innovative and diversified access to crypto assets, today’s news builds on Hashdex’s global commitment to offer a range of index-based investment products that provide exposure to a wide range of digital assets. These include the world’s first crypto ETF, the Hashdex-Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF (“HASH11”), which tracks the NCI™ and currently trades on the Brazilian stock exchange. Additionally, the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP (“HASH”) is the largest multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and recently won ETF Stream’s Digital Asset ETP of the year award.2 Hashdex released 2025 Crypto Investment Outlook—Into the Mainstream this month, its annual report that reviews developments in the crypto space and offers perspectives on trends that may influence crypto investing in the year ahead and beyond.

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex invites innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex’s mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to help build pathways by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto™ Index (NCI™) with Nasdaq to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world’s first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 272,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com or follow Hashdex on X or LinkedIn .

