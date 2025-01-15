ROSEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) announced today that it expects to release financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended December 29, 2024 after the market closes on January 29, 2025 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

