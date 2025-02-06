TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthmap Solutions, Inc. (Healthmap), an industry-leading kidney population health management company, has announced its acquisition of Carium, a digital care management and communication platform. Healthmap will leverage Carium’s end-to-end technology solutions to enhance its Kidney Population Health Management program through additional patient and provider engagement capabilities.

Both Healthmap and Carium have established themselves as trusted partners in the healthcare industry by enhancing patient and provider engagement and improving care coordination through technology. Healthmap partners with health plans, health systems, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and provider groups to optimize the care and outcomes of patients with kidney disease, while lowering costs for clients. A key component of Healthmap’s approach to improving kidney care involves collaborating directly with patients and a full spectrum of providers to develop and execute personalized, comprehensive care plans. Carium’s end-to-end virtual care management platform was designed to engage patients, caregivers, and their clinicians through customizable technology, while improving workflow efficiencies. Carium has made a demonstrable impact on many disease-specific populations that overlap with the comorbidities affecting Healthmap’s kidney population. By leveraging Carium’s platform, Healthmap will complement its existing patient and provider engagement capabilities and expand its ability to take proactive steps to support individuals with chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and their associated comorbidities.

“The Healthmap team is thrilled to be advancing our ability to support our clients, patients, and providers by leveraging Carium’s technology,” said Healthmap CEO Eric Reimer. “Carium has developed a comprehensive, virtual care coordination solution unlike any other, and its ability to improve healthcare through technology and engagement aligns well with Healthmap’s foundational goals and strategies. Our patients need titrated solutions. Some need home visits to help stabilize their health, others benefit more from a phone or video chat with their Registered Nurse coach. Still others need remote patient monitoring, online chats, or daily digital reminders to remain engaged. Most of our patients can benefit from some combination of all these engagement practices, which complement each other. With Carium, more than ever, we have the ability to meet the patient where they are, deliver information to them at the right time, and do so in a manner that is convenient for them with the goal of improving their quality of life and their health.”

“When we founded Carium, our vision was to create healthcare technology that supports the unique attributes, needs, habits, and goals of each person within their own health journey,” said Scott Pradels, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Carium. “We are excited to continue to work toward that vision and impact the healthcare industry together with Healthmap.”

The Carium platform will augment Healthmap’s ability to engage with patients and providers through omnichannel communication, featuring tools such as video calling, instant messaging, reminders, remote patient monitoring, surveys, assessments, and more. Both Carium and Healthmap will continue to support their existing customers, while providing them with expanded offerings and opportunities.

ABOUT HEALTHMAP SOLUTIONS

Healthmap Solutions (Healthmap) serves organizations in need of value-based solutions for their high-risk, high-cost chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) populations. Using advanced technology, predictive analytics, and clinical expertise, our Kidney Health Management (KHM) program delivers improved care, outcomes, and patient satisfaction while lowering the total cost of care.

ABOUT CARIUM

Carium is a Care Experience Platform (CXP) delivering the next generation of advanced virtual care technology. Within one complete technology ecosystem, the end-to-end care journey – no matter how complex – is person-centric, proactive, and efficient for care teams and the people they serve. Tuck Advisors was the exclusive sell-side advisor for Carium.