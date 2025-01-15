New leaders exemplify the company’s mission to deliver transformative technology that accelerates the home and community-based services industry’s evolution and improves health outcomes

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HHAeXchange, a leader in homecare management solutions for providers, caregivers, managed care organizations (MCOs), and state Medicaid programs, today announced that Anna Pavlik, formerly Global Vice President of Human Resources, has been promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer, and Mark Cope has joined the Provider Sales team as Chief Revenue Officer.

As Chief Human Resource Officer, Anna Pavlik will be responsible for developing and overseeing HHAeXchange’s human resource strategy across all departments and teams. The recent acquisitions of Sandata Technologies, Generations Homecare System, and Cashé Software have significantly strengthened HHAeXchange’s ability to address evolving challenges and explore opportunities to better serve the home and community-based services (HCBS) industry. Pavlik will play a pivotal role in integrating these companies into HHAeXchange and leading people and culture initiatives that align with the company’s overarching business strategy and direction.

HHAeXchange has also announced Mark Cope as Chief Revenue Officer. Cope brings with him over 30 years of experience as a Chief Revenue Officer and Sales & Customer Experience leader, with a proven ability to scale technology companies and ensure a sales approach that focuses on meeting the needs of providers. Cope’s extensive background will be critical in advancing HHAeXchange’s mission of enabling caregivers, families, providers, and payers to deliver the best care in homes and communities.

“As part of the HHAeXchange executive leadership team, Anna and Mark bring deep understandings of organizational strategy, as well as sales and customer experience, that will drive our HR and sales efforts to the next level,” said Paul Joiner, Chief Executive Officer at HHAeXchange. “As we continue to invest in and raise the bar for our customers and the broader homecare industry overall, they will each play vital roles in ensuring HHAeXchange delivers the transformative technology our stakeholders deserve.”

The continual increase in demand for HCBS requires innovative solutions that can keep up with operations, workforce development, and compliance standards. HHAeXchange’s growth through its recent acquisitions and new contracts, along with the appointments of Pavlik and Cope, further equip the company to deliver technology that accelerates the homecare industry’s evolution and its ability to improve health outcomes.

About HHAeXchange

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), HHAeXchange connects state agencies, managed care organizations, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit hhaexchange.com or follow the company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

