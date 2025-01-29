Updated booth design reflects major acquisition

High Bar Brands corporate booth HBB’s corporate booth at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week in Dallas

HBB Fender Displays Minimizer fenders and BettsHD fenders side-by-side at HDAW

DALLAS, Tex., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Bar Brands took advantage of one of the industry’s premier events–Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week–to showcase the newest member of its family of iconic brands.

“I had several people come up and say how great BettsHD looks in our booth,” HBB Vice President of Marketing and Communications Steve Hansen said. “I never thought I’d see the day where Minimizer poly fenders and BettsHD metal fenders stood side-by-side, but it makes so much sense when you consider many companies prefer to buy by category.”

“It’s a game-changer for us, considering BettsHD brings two product lines–mud flap hangers and metal fenders–that perfectly complement our existing brands,” HBB Senior VP of Sales and Business Development Derek Quys said. “People I talked to were excited we were able to add such a large legacy brand to our portfolio.”

Visitors at HDAW’s Product Expo could see firsthand how well these product lines interact, such as display showing BettsHD hangers holding Viking mud flaps.

“The BettsHD acquisition allows us to complete our spray suppression offering, which is a necessary safety component for every commercial vehicle on the road,” Quys said.

“Several customers were impressed with the new booth,” Hansen said. “I think this updated look does a great job showcasing our brands and how well they complement one another.”

High Bar Brands’ new booth will make its next appearance at TMC March 10-12.

