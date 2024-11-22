BATAVIA, Ill., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity, reported results for continuing operations for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024. All comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.
