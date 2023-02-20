He is seen as more of a pragmatic academic than the ultra-dove of his predecessor, Haruhiko Kuroda.” “Any hints of a change to the BoJ’s ultra-dovish monetary policy could see USD/JPY sell off again – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Hints of a change to BoJ’s ultra-dovish monetary policy could see USD/JPY sell off again – ING - February 20, 2023
- USD/JPY outlook: Recovery is losing traction but bias remains with bulls above 10DMA - February 20, 2023
- USD/JPY consolidates in a narrow range, manages to hold above 134.00 mark - February 20, 2023