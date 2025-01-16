Leader in precision optical replication has seen explosive growth in MLA production

Holographix adds design services for microlens arrays to their comprehensive portfolio of products for OEM customers Holographix, a Headwall Group company, designs and manufactures precision replicated optics from components to assemblies and modules. A new capability is design services for wafer-level manufactured microlens arrays (MLAs). Proprietary replication technology ensures precision and reliability at the highest quality standards.

Marlborough, MA, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holographix® LLC, a recognized leader in nano and micro-optics solutions, is excited to announce the launch of new design services for microlens array (MLA) devices, in addition to our existing design expertise in diffractive products such as numerous types of transmissive and reflective gratings, and diffractive optical elements (DOEs). This strategic expansion supports the explosive growth of MLA manufacturing that the company is witnessing.

Microlens arrays are at the heart of many advanced optical systems, and their increasing demand calls for customized solutions tailored to specific performance requirements. Holographix’s new design services enable customers to develop next-generation photonics technologies faster, with an emphasis on precision, reliability, and seamless integration.

“We are thrilled to bring design services to our already robust capabilities in microlens array production,” said Jesse Van Ven Roy, Holographix VP of Business Development. “We will have a team of engineers in our booth 5423 at SPIE Photonics West to speak with customers and understand their needs, with the goal of creating a solution that exceeds their expectations.”

Jim Gareau, Headwall Group VP & GM of Optical Components and Assemblies added, “Our goal is to support our customers at every stage of their innovation journey—from concept to production—while ensuring their optical systems meet the highest quality standards.”

These new services complement Holographix’s advanced manufacturing expertise, which includes precision replication processes, custom tooling, and comprehensive metrology. By offering a full suite of solutions, Holographix is positioned as a one-stop partner for customers navigating the challenges of modern optics innovation.

About Holographix

Holographix® LLC produces state-of-the-art structured surfaces and optical devices that are used in a wide array of industries including life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace, display, telecommunication, and precision measurement. The company’s proprietary replication technology enables high-performance, yet lower-cost, components for OEM customers. Holographix’s 15,000 square foot facility in Marlborough, MA is equipped with high-end coating and sputtering systems, metrology instrumentation, and a variety of custom cleanrooms to accommodate high-volume manufacturing. For more information, visit www.holographix.com.

About Headwall Group

Headwall Group is a leader in designing and manufacturing hyperspectral imaging systems, optical components, and machine vision solutions. The company serves industries such as food processing, recycling, pharmaceuticals, and environmental monitoring, providing high-performance technology backed by proprietary software for data interpretation. With its headquarters in Bolton, MA, and a network of global subsidiaries, Headwall is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of imaging and AI-driven analytics. For more information, visit www.headwallphotonics.com.

