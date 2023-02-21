Home Depot says if consumer demand keeps shifting to services from goods, the home-improvement market could fall in the low-single-digit percentage range.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Home Depot raises dividend, boosting yield to nearly 2.8% - February 21, 2023
- : SEC fines Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints $1 million over filings that ‘obscured the church’s portfolio’ - February 21, 2023
- : Why sales of Botox and other cosmetic injections may be resilient in a recession - February 21, 2023