Shares of Home Depot Inc. HD dropped 3.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, in the wake of the home improvement retailer’s disappointing quarterly earnings report and guidance. That was enough to make the stock the biggest decliner, of the 28 of 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components that were falling ahead of the open. The stock’s implied price decline would shave about 73 points off the Dow’s price, while Dow futures YM00 slumped 262 points, or 0.8%. Home Depot’s stock was on track to open toward the lowest closing price seen since Nov. 14, 2022.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

