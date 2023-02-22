Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan on Wednesday unveiled consumption vouchers, salaries tax cuts and a new scheme to attract talent as well as investment for the economic revival. In the budget 2023-24, Chan said “I believe that Hong Kong’s economy will visibly recover this year, and I remain positive.” But the economic recovery is still in its initial stage, he added.
