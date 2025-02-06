In a surprising turn for Hungary’s retail sector, the latest figures indicate a significant slowdown in growth. Retail sales saw a drastic decline to just 0.1% in December 2024, compared to a more robust 4.1% witnessed in November 2024. This sharp drop highlights the challenging conditions faced by the retail industry as consumers tightened their spending in the closing month of the year.

The data, updated on 6 February 2025, underscores the comparative struggles within the retail sector. December’s indicator marks a stark year-over-year comparison, where growth has nearly come to a halt from the previous year’s more vigorous pace. Analysts speculate that various factors, including macroeconomic pressures or seasonal variations, may have contributed to this unprecedented dip.

As retailers navigate these turbulent times, the question remains whether this slowdown is merely a temporary blip or a sign of broader economic challenges ahead for Hungary in 2025. Stakeholders are keenly watching for indications of recovery or further contraction in the months to come.

