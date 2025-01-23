Hungary witnessed a noticeable slowdown in the growth rate of gross wages in November, as annual increases settled at 11.9%. This marks a decline from the 12.9% year-over-year change observed in October 2024, according to updated data released on January 23, 2025.

The sharp deceleration indicates a shift in the economic landscape, with wages experiencing a decrease in growth momentum when juxtaposed with the same period a year prior. The reduction in growth rate comes against the backdrop of varied economic pressures and potential adjustments within the labor market that might have influenced wage dynamics.

As the region grapples with these changes, the current wage indicators underscore a potential realignment in the wider economic framework of Hungary. Analysts will be closely monitoring how these trends might affect both consumer spending and overall economic resilience in the months ahead.

