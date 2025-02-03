Hungary’s manufacturing sector is facing hurdles as the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data reveals a downturn, with the index slipping below the neutral 50 mark for the first time since December 2024. The January 2025 figures, published on February 3, show the Manufacturing PMI standing at 49.8, a decrease from December’s 50.6.

This decline signals a contraction in the manufacturing sector, as indices below 50 typically signify a reduction in industrial activity. The dip suggests challenges ahead for the Hungarian economy, particularly given the significance of manufacturing to the country’s GDP.

While the full implications of this decline are yet to be seen, industry analysts will be closely monitoring upcoming data to assess whether this decrease is a temporary setback or part of a longer-term trend affecting Hungary’s manufacturing landscape. Stakeholders are urged to stay informed on the developments to gauge the potential impact on both domestic and international economic engagements.

