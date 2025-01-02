In a modest yet positive development for Hungary’s manufacturing sector, the country’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) recorded a slight increase in December 2024, reaching 50.6. This marks a small climb from November’s index, which stood at 50.4, indicating a subtle expansion in the sector.

The PMI, a key indicator of manufacturing health, surpassing the neutral 50.0 threshold, suggests that the industry is experiencing growth, albeit at a slow pace. The index’s improvement comes as a relief amid a year of economic uncertainties faced by many sectors globally.

Despite the minor uptick, the sector’s outlook remains cautiously optimistic. Analysts note that continuous moderate increases in the PMI over the coming months would be essential for a more robust recovery. Updated data, released on January 2, 2025, underscores the need for focused strategies to maintain the growth trajectory and enhance the manufacturing domain’s overall resilience.

