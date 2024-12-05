In a surprising turn of events, Hungary’s retail sector has shown notable growth, according to the latest data released. Retail sales in October 2024 marked a significant increase, hitting 3.6% when compared to the same month last year. This rise follows a more modest growth rate of 1.7% recorded in September 2024.The year-over-year comparison indicates Hungary’s continued economic resilience despite global economic slowdowns. Economists had predicted moderate growth, but October’s numbers surpassed expectations, rejuvenating investor confidence in the retail market as a key driver of the country’s economy.Analysts attribute this increase to a combination of factors including strong domestic demand and effective fiscal policies. The updated data, released on December 5, 2024, reflect a positive trajectory for Hungary’s retail sector as the nation heads into the end-of-year holiday season, a crucial period for retail sales. With these positive indicators, Hungary remains a focal point for potential retail investments in Central Europe.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com