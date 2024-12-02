In a recent release of economic data, Hungary recorded a significant decrease in its trade balance for September 2024. The country’s trade surplus has reduced from €1,233 million in October to €949 million in September, marking a decrease of €284 million. This month-over-month shrinkage sheds light on potential economic shifts and challenges.This notable change reflects contrasting economic dynamics when considering the growth from August to September. While the trade surplus in October achieved a robust €1,233 million, September revealed more subdued export or heightened import activities leading to a narrower trade gap.Analysts will be closely watching these developments as they may indicate shifts in Hungary’s international trade priorities, currency fluctuations, or changing global demand for Hungarian goods. The data update on December 2, 2024, offers vital insights into Hungary’s economic environment as the country moves towards the end of the year. This pattern could have broader implications for fiscal policy and international trade relations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com