Income Financial Trust (INC.UN:CA) declares CAD 0.0994/share monthly dividend, 5.1% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.0946. Payable March 10; for shareholders of record Feb. 28; ex-div Feb. 27.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Banc Corp – Class A declares CAD 0.1704 dividend - February 21, 2023
- Income Financial Trust declares CAD 0.0994 dividend - February 21, 2023
- USD/CAD spikes to 1.3500 mark on softer Canadian consumer inflation figures - February 21, 2023