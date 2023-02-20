Indian benchmarks settled in red on Monday, with bank and energy stocks booking the biggest losses. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended lower for the second straight session as investors worry over …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities Drags as Worries Mount Over US Keeping Higher Interest Rates for Longer - February 20, 2023
- FPIs’ investment value in Indian equities drops 11 pc to USD 584 billion - February 20, 2023
- FPIs’ investment value in Indian equities drops 11 per cent to $584 billion - February 20, 2023