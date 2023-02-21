Indian benchmarks ended on negative note on Tuesday, with public sector banks and realty stocks incurring the biggest losses. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty settled lower ahead the US Federal Reserve’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- RIL: Antique, Systematic Institutional Equities place stock on ‘Buy’ list - February 21, 2023
- Indian Equities End Lower on Tuesday, Dragged Mainly by Public Sector Banks, Realty Stocks - February 21, 2023
- Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 82.82 against US dollar in line with domestic equities - February 21, 2023