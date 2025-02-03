Inforce to offer AAIS Members customized solutions to accelerate product development, reduce maintenance costs, and more.

Lisle, IL, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to welcome Inforce to the AAIS Partner Program.

“We are proud to join the AAIS Partner Program – it feels like the perfect fit,” said Brian MacKenzie, Founder and CEO of Inforce. “AAIS shares our values of integrity, innovation, and customer success, which will enable us to deliver tailored solutions that solve challenges and drive lasting value for their Members. This collaboration represents not just a new venture, but a mutual dedication to delivering exceptional outcomes for the insurance industry.”

Inforce sets itself apart as more than a typical systems integration and technology consulting firm. Describing themselves as “the cavalry,” they’re often called in to take on the most challenging missions, working as the frontline firepower to ensure clients reach their IT destination. Renowned for seamlessly assimilating into client operations, the team at Inforce brings a shared vision, a can-do attitude, and will-do dedication. Their goal is to ensure clients feel supported and achieve their objectives.

“We are excited to welcome Inforce to our AAIS Partner Program,” said Werner Kruck, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAIS. “Inforce will provide our Members with a team of skilled experts who deliver not only strong technical knowledge and resources, but also a deep understanding of the complexities within the P&C insurance industry. Their people and processes will be a huge asset to our Member companies looking for customized solutions to grow and strengthen their businesses.”

The AAIS Partner Program provides AAIS Members with unique access to quality products and services that help them streamline processes, achieve operational efficiency, and support business growth. To find out how AAIS Partners like Inforce can help innovate and accelerate your business, please visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement Team at membership@AAISonline.com.

About Inforce

Founded in 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio, Inforce has become one of the IT industry’s fastest-growing systems integration and technology consulting firms, specializing in the insurance industry. With additional offices in Canada and Europe, Inforce has stayed laser focused for 15 years developing a deep industry expertise that has made it the go-to IT partner for insurance companies seeking knowledgeable and efficient solutions. Every member of Inforce’s development teams is trained and tested on curriculum that mirrors state licensing exams, equipping them with the same foundational knowledge as insurance agents. This unique approach, combined with an unwavering commitment to client success, sets Inforce apart. Inforce’s global team aligns their workdays with those of their clients, providing ready access, easy communication, and same-day responsiveness. With an industry-leading employee retention rate north of 99%, Inforce clients benefit from completing projects with the same team members who began them. These game-changing factors explain why every Inforce client since day one has remained an enthusiastic reference. Clients have confidence that when they lock arms with Inforce, their goals will be met. They know from firsthand experience that Inforce is not just a systems integration and technology consulting firm; they are their fiercest ally. Find out more at inforce.io.

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.

CONTACT: Wen Tilghman American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) went@aaisonline.com Rick Riley Inforce rriley@inforce.io