Riverview, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Riverview, Florida –

First season of the iconic agent new construction marketing podcast for real estate agents serves as a unique resource with valuable insights into the new construction & luxury new construction markets.

Damon Greene, founder of The Iconic Agent, today announced the success of the first season of The Iconic Agent New Construction Marketing Podcast For Real Estate Agents. Co-hosted by Greene and Nathaniel Crawford, a top South Florida broker & founder of Black Luxury Realty, the podcast delivers no-nonsense, actionable insights for real estate agents who want to build thriving careers through proven marketing and sales systems. Episodes drop weekly on Tuesdays at 10:00 AM EST on YouTube, Spotify, and the I Heart Radio channel, with Season Two premiering in February 2025. The duo expects the podcast to be distributed on iTunes in February when season two launches.

The Iconic Agent New Construction Marketing Podcast dives into the strategies and tactics actual real estate professionals use to master new construction lead generation, marketing, and sales. Agents looking to break into new construction and luxury new home sales can leverage this information to scale their business. Candid conversations between Crawford and Greene reveal methods and tools agents can use to attract new construction buyers predictably; Build strong relationships with developers, on-site staff, and clients; Generate high-quality leads; and Increase new home sales from working class up to luxury markets.

The iconic duo strictly focuses on proven strategies, not theories, that work in today’s market. This includes their own “Cheat Code” for new construction lead-generation success which focuses on consistent follow-up and automated systems. In addition, agents get a glimpse into the importance of mindset shifts such as leveraging tools like AI, understanding the importance of educating themselves on buyer needs and expectations, identifying their ideal client, ways to boost repeat business, step-by-step breakdowns of marketing techniques, and real success stories from clients who have closed millions in new construction deals in the last half decade.

“This podcast is about giving agents real, tested strategies that get results. No fluff, no theory—just the systems that work for our clients,” says Nathaniel Crawford, one of the Iconic Agent founders. “You can increase your leads by up to 60% by mastering the value of marketing. Utilizing AI-driven marketing automation can also boost deal flow. These and other tactics can significantly transform your business.”

According to Realtor.com the number of newly constructed homes is expected to top 1.1 million

in 2025, which is a 13.8% increase from 2024. This means more business for agents who utilize marketing strategies to increase sales.In addition, over 58% of agents are now relying on coaching and mentorship for training when it comes to digital marketing tools to increase their pipeline and close more deals.

Over the past four years, The Iconic Agent has built a new construction marketing community with over 4800 real estate agents from across the country. Since 2020 Greene & Crawford have helped real estate agents sell well over 400 million dollars in new construction, and luxury new construction, homes via their real-world tested strategies. In addition to the podcast, the two accomplished agents offer direct training via a three-day Hands On Over the Shoulder New Construction Marketing Mastery workshop. The workshop takes place throughout the year with the next one being planned for Spring 2025. Self-paced training is also available with their New Construction Buyer Attraction Playbook.

The Iconic duo have been pioneers in the new construction marketing space over the last five to seven years. With the changes in the real estate industry, many real estate agents are taking to new construction to get a solid footing on their business. So much that major publications have been leaning in on new construction as shown in a recent Inman News article, written by Ricky Carruth, titled “How to build a million-dollar business with new construction”. The Iconic Agent podcast has been produced to assist realtors with this growing trend of selling residential new construction.

All 15 podcast episodes include structured breakdowns with themes and summaries. The first episode, “New Construction Marketing Mastery Podcast – Marketing Tactics”, which dropped on September 10, 2024, covers topics such as keeping clients engaged, tactics like Ringless Voicemails, and the debate around forecasting property values. Other episodes include: “How to Get Started Selling New Construction as a Real Estate Agent”, ” How To Find New Construction Hidden in Plain Sight”, and “AI Hacks Realtors Marketing New Construction Must Know”. Bonus episodes are also released between seasons and highlight what’s currently working in the market, and personal success stories such as Greene’s journey after dropping out of college.

“Our goal is to make sure that agents walk away from every episode with tactics they can use right now, to make more sales and build relationships with clients and developers,” said Greene. “The overall message we want to get out is that every agent, regardless of background or current success, can achieve more with the right mindset, tools, and strategies.”

The Iconic Agent Podcast’s new season will continue to focus on educating, motivating, and equipping real estate agents to dominate the new construction and luxury new construction market. Look for more actionable strategies, mindset coaching, guest appearances from top-performing clients and industry experts, and modern tools to help agents build a predictable, scalable, and successful business.

The Podcast can be found The Iconic Agent YouTube channel and here on I Heart Radio . For more information, contact press@theiconicagent.com or call/text (813) 822-9930.

About The Iconic Agent™ Podcast For New Construction

The Iconic Agent™ Podcast is a leading resource for real estate professionals looking to excel in new construction and luxury home sales. Co-hosted by Nathaniel Crawford and Damon Greene, the podcast delivers no-nonsense, actionable insights for real estate agents who want to build thriving careers through proven marketing and sales systems.

About The Iconic Agent

The Iconic Agent was founded by Damon Greene in 2017. The goal of Greene the founder was to educate real estate agents on digital marketing and new ways to attract clients. Since then clients have seen massive success and learned what is possible for their careers. Greene’s helped hundreds of clients earn well over $400 million in additional sales with the goal of reaching over a billion dollars in sales from subscribers, clients, and podcast listeners by December 2025. His passion is helping real estate agents win and see their full potential. The Iconic Agent Masterminds was originally slated to begin in 2020 but the global crisis prevented that. The first event took place in February 2022 and was a success. The next event is in September. The Iconic events are designed for Greene and his clients to meet in an open and comfortable environment to learn and share successes ultimately growing his client’s businesses.

###

For more information about The Iconic Agent, contact the company here:

The Iconic Agent

Damon Greene

404.445.4439

press@theiconicagent.com

10810 Boyette Road

#2565

Riverview Florida 33578

CONTACT: Damon Greene