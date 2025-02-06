“For the coming year, we remain vigilant as we foresee ongoing geopolitical volatility and a fragmented economic outlook. We are confident that we have the right strategy to deliver value to all of our stakeholders by growing our customer base, continuing to diversify our income and supporting clients in their sustainable transitions. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their continued support, our clients for their continued trust and our employees for their hard work and collaboration.”

“Sustainability is a priority for our clients and for ING. We have increased our sustainable volume mobilised to €130 billion, up from €115 billion in 2023, showing strong progress against our 2027 target of €150 billion per annum. During the year, we have engaged with more than 1,600 of our Wholesale Banking clients on their transition plans. In Retail Banking, including in Germany, the Netherlands and Australia, we have supported our customers with sustainable mortgages, renovation loans and digital tools, allowing them to identify possible energy upgrades to their homes and connecting them with accredited home renovators.

“Total income has increased to a record €22.6 billion and we have posted a net result of €6.4 billion, maintaining a high level after a very strong 2023. Fee income has increased 11% year-on-year, following an increase in both assets under management and in customer trading activity in Retail. Fee income growth in Wholesale Banking was mainly driven by a higher number of capital markets issuance deals for our clients.

“We have increased the number of our mobile primary customers by 1.1 million, resulting in a total of 14.4 million mobile primary customers, with Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Poland especially contributing to the growth. Core lending has also grown across all markets, by €28 billion, with particularly strong growth of €19 billion in our mortgage portfolio, especially in Germany and the Netherlands. Our deposit base has risen by €47 billion, again with contributions from all Retail countries and our Wholesale business. In Wholesale Banking, we have seen strong results from Financial Markets and we have continued investing in our front office and building our product foundations.

“In 2024, we have made very good progress in the implementation of our strategy. We have accelerated growth, diversified our income, provided superior value to customers and continued to play a leading role in supporting our clients’ sustainable transition,” said ING CEO Steven van Rijswijk. “We’re pleased with our strong results and are on track to make the targets as communicated on our Capital Markets Day in June. We have continued to invest in the growth of our business, resulting in a larger customer base and higher revenues, while continuously executing our plans to drive operational efficiencies.

