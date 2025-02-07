Company announcement

Release no. 07 – 2025

7 February 2025

Initiation of share buy-back programme

As stated in the 2024 Annual Report, ROCKWOOL Group has decided to launch a share buy-back programme of up to 150 MEUR.

Today, ROCKWOOL has initiated the share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The Company may at any time suspend or stop the share buy-back. If so, this will be announced in a company announcement.

The terms of the share buy-back programme are as follows:

ROCKWOOL has engaged Danske Bank as lead manager of the share buy-back programme. Danske Bank will independently and without influence from ROCKWOOL make its trading decisions and execute share purchases within the published framework.

The amount that ROCKWOOL can pay for shares purchased under the programme is 150 MEUR, with a maximum monthly amount of 20 MEUR.

The purchase may not be made at a share price that exceeds the highest of (i) the share price of the most recent independent trade; or (ii) the highest independent buyer’s bid in the Nasdaq Copenhagen market at the time of trading.

The maximum number of shares that can be purchased in a single trading day will be 25 percent of the average daily share trading volume during the 20 preceding trading days at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The buy-back comprises B shares only. The maximum number of shares that may be acquired under the programme is 900,000 B shares.

ROCKWOOL will publish a separate company announcement to Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis announcing the number of shares repurchased and their value, including detailed information on the individual trades.

The Board of Directors will propose at the Annual General Meeting in 2026 that the shares repurchased under the programme will be cancelled as part of a reduction of the Company’s share capital.

The buy-back is conducted pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors on 10 April 2024 expiring on the upcoming general meeting in 2025. The Board of Directors will propose a renewal of the authorisation to enable the buy-back to continue in accordance with the above after the general meeting.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Chief Financial Officer

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 56 03 00

