Broomfield, CO , Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspire TMS Denver, based in Broomfield, CO, addresses growing concerns about TMS side effects and misconceptions surrounding TMS therapy. Offering Accelerated TMS treatment since January 2022, the clinic provides faster, effective relief for patients with treatment-resistant depression and anxiety. Finally, the clinic also offers transparency regarding TMS therapy costs, ensuring patients can make informed decisions.

Patients often ask, “Can TMS make me worse?” Inspire TMS Denver assures that TMS therapy is FDA-approved, safe, and non-invasive. While minor TMS side effects like scalp sensitivity or localized headaches can occur, they are generally short-lived, lasting a few hours after a session at most and manageable with OTC pain relievers when necessary. After the first few TMS sessions, any scalp sensitivity commonly becomes less prominent. TMS can be sometimes be confused with electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), however, Inspire TMS Denver clarifies that TMS therapy is not the same as ECT commonly referred to as ‘shock therapy’. Unlike electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), TMS therapy does not require anesthesia and is not aimed at inducing seizures, which can lead to more severe side effects (e.g. memory loss). Fewer adverse side effects of TMS therapy make it a safer alternative for treating mental health conditions.



Inspire TMS Denver’s Accelerated TMS treatment allows patients to achieve faster results. Standard TMS therapy typically requires around 8 weeks, but the accelerated protocol delivers multiple sessions daily allowing for completion of a course of treatment in just 5 days. This groundbreaking approach significantly shortens the duration of the therapy, minimizing the time commitment for patients, whilst still delivering optimal outcomes.

This Denver-based TMS clinic provides clear and upfront guidance for those wondering, “How much does TMS therapy cost?“. Costs vary based on insurance coverage and treatment needs, but the clinic works closely with patients to identify sliding scale and financing options. As a trusted provider that Denver TMS patients rely on, the TMS experts at Inspire emphasize accessibility and affordability for individuals seeking effective mental health solutions.

Clinical outcomes from Inspire TMS Denver demonstrate the effectiveness of TMS therapy in treating depression, anxiety, OCD, and PTSD. Patients struggling with depression have experienced significant symptom relief, as showcased in https://www.inspiretmsdenver.com/inspire-tms-clinic-results

Depression 81% Response Rate

Anxiety 73% Response Rate

OCD 64% Response Rate

PTSD 76% Response Rate

These real-life results underscore the clinic’s commitment to providing life-changing mental health care.

One of the lead clinicians at Inspire TMS Denver shared, “Our patients often arrive with questions about TMS side effects, costs, and treatment outcomes. By offering Accelerated TMS treatment and addressing common concerns like ‘Is TMS the same as shock therapy?’, we aim to provide clarity and hope. Our clinical results consistently demonstrate that TMS therapy is safe, well-tolerated, and highly effective.”

