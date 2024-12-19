IPS Expands Power Management Services in Southwestern United States

Greenville, SC, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integrated Power Services (IPS), a world-class provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management systems, has acquired Switchgear Solutions, Inc., effective December 19, 2024. “This strategic acquisition allows IPS to further expand its reach across the Southwestern United States, delivering a comprehensive suite of power management solutions tailored to the needs of industrial, commercial, and renewable energy markets,” said Shannon Moses, Executive Vice President of the IPS Power Management Division.

Founded in 1992 and located in Tucson, Arizona, Switchgear Solutions provides a wide variety of field, shop and engineering services for power distribution and control equipment to mining, utilities and industrial customers. This includes remanufacturing engineered products, turnkey electrical construction projects, maintenance, power quality testing, and disaster and emergency services. Switchgear Solutions offers new and refurbished low- and medium-voltage circuit breakers, switchgear, variable frequency drives, and aftermarket switchgear with the ability to rebuild and refurbish legacy electrical power distribution equipment.



“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Integrated Power Services,” said Miquel Padilla, Area General Manager of Switchgear Solutions. “IPS is the best company to help us grow and better serve our customers. As we integrate Switchgear Solutions into IPS, we anticipate playing a pivotal role in shaping our future and bringing IPS solutions and capabilities to the Southwest market.”

IPS is committed to revolutionizing reliability and advancing its vision. With the acquisition of Switchgear Solutions, IPS now manages a network of 92 locations, including more than 50 full-service electromechanical remanufacturing centers and more than 15 power management remanufacturing locations, serving the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Caribbean.

“IPS’s strong network of existing repair and engineering services combined with Switchgear Solutions’ depth and expertise, will allow us to deliver the most complete and comprehensive single-source solutions to customers throughout the Southwest region of the United States,” said Moses. “We’re excited about the possibilities this partnership offers. By working together, we can bring our combined customers improved solutions to meet their most critical power management, electromechanical and rotating equipment challenges.”

SSI resides in a 46,500-square-foot building, located at 2540 N. Jackrabbit Avenue, Tucson, with an additional 10,000-square-foot e-house and storage facility at 2501 N. Jackrabbit Avenue.

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering, and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical, and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure across a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centers, field offices, and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.us.

