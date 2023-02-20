New brand identity reflects Interface’s vertically integrated business security solutions that unlock business insights leveraging a purpose-built network backbone

St. Louis, MO, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses today unveiled a new brand identity reflecting the company’s evolution. With a new logo and a brand new website, the rebrand builds upon the company’s 27+ years of strength, stability and growth, and underscores Interface’s mission to simplify operations, maximize ROI, and deliver relentless customer support for the nation’s top multi-location brands.

“Offering differentiated managed services using best-of-breed technologies has always been our strength. We pioneered the interactive remote video monitoring service that gives our customers an unprecedented advantage in securing people and assets. In the last few years, Interface has completely reimagined business security solutions by adding on business intelligence and strengthening our network offerings. Our suite of managed services are game changers for customers and we feel this is the right time to refresh our brand identity,” says Sunita Mani, SVP of Marketing at Interface.

The new brand identity includes a brand new logo that depicts the evolution of managed services using a series of vertical lines and a new set of brand colors that reflects Interface’s bold approach to deploying impactful solutions for customers.

“Business security is no longer just about cameras and alarms operating in silos. We have transitioned to a vertically integrated business security solution stack that’s designed to proactively address threats before they arise, leverage visual data streams and AI from cameras to measure customer experience, and deploy purpose-built connectivity solutions to enable digital transformation. Our refreshed brand identity captures the essence of what we are now offering to multi-location enterprises and franchise operators,” says Brent Duncan, CEO of Interface.

The brand refresh goes beyond just the brand identity. Interface is also streamlining its customer support processes, and is actively developing a new comprehensive customer portal for its extensive suite of services, highlighting its emphasis on delivering relentless support at every customer touchpoint.

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses. We enhance security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

