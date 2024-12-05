Webinar Presenter Catherine Brownstein, PhD, MPH

New York, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Investigating the Genetic and Biological Mechanisms That Predispose to Early-Onset Psychotic Illnesses” on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET. Register today.

The presenter, Catherine Astrid Brownstein, Ph.D., M.P.H., is an Assistant Professor in Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and a Research Associate in the Division of Genetics and Genomics at Boston Children’s Hospital. As the Scientific Director for the Manton Center for Orphan Disease Research Gene Discovery Core, Dr. Brownstein has been instrumental in the elucidation of several new disease genes for conditions such as intellectual disability, autism, SIDS, and very early onset psychosis. Currently, Dr. Brownstein is focused on the use of real-world data for genetic discovery in partnership with Inspire.com, the world’s largest social network focused on health and disease. She is a BBRF Young Investigator grant recipient.

The webinar is hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.



About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $461 million to fund more than 5,600 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

