Italy’s consumer price inflation eased more than expected in January, on lower energy and fresh food prices, but core price growth accelerated due to increase in prices across a broad range of goods and services, latest figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed Wednesday. The consumer price index rose 10.0 percent year-on-year following an 11.6 percent increase in December.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Italy Inflation Slows More Than Expected To 10.0% - February 22, 2023
- Australia Leading Index Continues To Signal Weak Growth – Westpac - February 22, 2023
- New Zealand Softens Monetary Policy Tightening - February 22, 2023