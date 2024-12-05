This initiative reflects their shared commitment to supporting the Los Angeles community during the holiday season.

Los Angeles, California, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jacoby & Meyers, California’s most experienced and successful personal injury law firm, continued its commitment to giving back to the Los Angeles community by sponsoring the Los Angeles Dodgers’ annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, November 19.

The event, held at the Top of the Park, brought together Dodger players Anthony Banda, Tony Gonsolin, Landon Knack, alum Billy Ashley and legend Manny Mota, along with volunteers from Jacoby & Meyers, to distribute 2,000 Thanksgiving meal kits to Los Angeles families, feeding an estimated 8,000 individuals.

The Dodgers collaborated with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) to identify households facing homelessness or extreme financial hardship, with assistance from LAUSD’s Homeless Education Program. Meals were also distributed to the Los Angeles Dream Center and Homeboy Industries. The remaining Thanksgiving kits were made available to families on a first-come, first-served basis, ensuring all attendees left with a full holiday dinner complete with a turkey, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and pumpkin pie.

“At Jacoby & Meyers, we believe in being there for our community not just when it’s convenient, but when it’s needed most. This Thanksgiving, we are honored to partner with the Los Angeles Dodgers to provide meals to families in need,” said Michael Akiva, Managing Partner of Jacoby & Meyers. “It’s a small gesture that reflects our commitment to supporting the people who make this city great. Together, we can ensure that no one has to go without, especially during the holidays.”

“Community is at the heart of everything we do,” added Jubin Niamehr, Managing Partner of Jacoby & Meyers. “Working alongside the Dodgers and dedicated volunteers at this annual tradition is a privilege. It reflects our shared values of helping the people of Los Angeles during a critical time.”

Details: Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Event

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Time: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Dodger Stadium – Top of the Park – Lot P, 1000 Vin Scully Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Who:

Michael Akiva , Managing Partner, Jacoby & Meyers

, Managing Partner, Jacoby & Meyers Jubin Niamehr , Managing Partner, Jacoby & Meyers

, Managing Partner, Jacoby & Meyers Anthony Banda , Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher

, Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Tony Gonsolin , Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher

, Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Landon Knack , Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher

, Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Manny Mota , Los Angeles Dodgers Legend

, Los Angeles Dodgers Legend Billy Ashley , Los Angeles Dodgers Alumni

, Los Angeles Dodgers Alumni Kristin McCowan, VP, Government & Community Affairs, LA Dodgers

About the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers franchise, with eight World Series championships and 25 National League pennants since its beginnings in Brooklyn in 1890, is committed to a tradition of pride and excellence. The Dodgers, baseball’s 2024 World Champions, were recognized as ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and are dedicated to supporting a culture of winning baseball, providing a first-class, fan-friendly experience at Dodger Stadium, and building a strong partnership with the community. With the highest cumulative fan attendance in Major League Baseball history, and a record of breaking barriers, the Dodgers are one of the most cherished sports franchises in the world. For more information, visit www.dodgers.com.

ABOUT Jacoby & Meyers

At Jacoby & Meyers, we believe everyone deserves justice. For over 50 years, we have provided the hard-working people of California with access to high-quality legal services following an accident or injury, recovering over $2 billion in settlements for our clients. Jacoby & Meyers is the Official Law Firm of the Los Angeles Dodgers. If you or someone you love has been injured in an accident, call Jacoby & Meyers at 800-500-0000, or visit www.JacobyAndMeyers.com.

