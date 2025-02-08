WASHINGTON, Feb. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI expert James Altucher is issuing a stark warning in a full video presentation: AI 2.0 is not just advancing—it is fundamentally altering how industries function, eliminating jobs, and forcing a rapid economic shift.

“AI will disrupt entire industries…”

According to Altucher, automation and AI-driven decision-making will soon replace many traditional roles, while creating new opportunities for those who can adapt. However, the transition will be faster and more profound than most expect .

“Many other jobs will disappear entirely.”

“It’s predicted that 8 out of every 10 American jobs will be affected by AI…”

With AI 2.0 advancing at breakneck speed, March 17, 2025 , marks a key moment when businesses, policymakers, and individuals will realize just how deep this transformation runs.

“AI is reshaping the global economy as we speak.”

As AI continues to redefine productivity, innovation, and efficiency, Altucher stresses that this shift will shape the future for generations to come .

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a leading AI expert, author, and entrepreneur with nearly four decades of experience in emerging technologies. He has been featured in major media outlets and is known for his forward-thinking insights on AI’s impact on society.

Media Contact:

Derek Warren

Public Relations Manager

Paradigm Press Group

Email: dwarren@paradigmpressgroup.com