Japan’s private sector activity registered a steady growth in February as the sharp deterioration in manufacturing activity was offset by the robust improvement in the service sector, a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday. The flash au Jibun Bank composite output index remained unchanged at 50.7 in February, data published by S&P Global revealed.
