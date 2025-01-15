JONESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $1,775,000 with earnings per share of $0.73. Earnings were down 14.38% compared to the final quarter of 2023 as there was a corresponding $482,000 increase in credit loss expense. Full-year unaudited earnings were $7,555,000 with earnings per share of $3.10. Earnings fell 3.05% from $7,793,000 and earnings per share were down from $3.20 in the prior year.

President & CEO, Troy A. Peters, commented, “We are proud of our growth this past year, particular in attracting core deposits and surpassing the $950 million asset mark. Growth, in the short-term, requires provisioning expense which increased by 44.81% over the prior year. Our margin performance was also strong against the rate cuts in the fourth quarter.”

More information can be found at OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JBTC/overview.