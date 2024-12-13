JCDecaux and JOJ Media House Group decide not to pursue the merger of their OOH activities in Slovakia

Paris, December 13th, 2024 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced on December 14th, 2023 that it had signed an agreement regarding the merger of its activity in Slovakia with Akzent Bigboard, the outdoor advertising subsidiary of JOJ Media House Group, the leading Media Group in Slovakia.

Finally, the parties have mutually agreed not to proceed with the transaction.

