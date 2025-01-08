PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jefferson Smith, Portland public speaker, entrepreneur, and former lawmaker, appeared again as a guest on Ken Boddie’s morning show on December 27. Ken Boddie is co-anchor of “KOIN 6 News This Morning“ every weekday and produces a weekly segment called “Where We Live” giving Portland viewers the backstory of local landmarks, events, street names, and historical figures.

Image of Jefferson Smith

Jefferson Smith is a prominent figure in social entrepreneurship, politics, and media. Smith graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, launched the youth-engagement nonprofit The Bus Project, served in the Oregon House of Representatives, and led efforts to expand community radio in Portland. He has hosted various radio programs, including serving as a guest host for the nationally distributed Thom Hartmann Program.

Most recently, Smith co-founded a clinical research software startup focused on increasing the performance of clinical trials by improving the human experience. The company was recently purchased in a successful acquisition. He is now a highly sought-after consultant and advisor for entrepreneurs and pro-democracy leaders.

“I am excited to return to Ken’s program in what has become an annual tradition at KOIN, and as always, I am looking forward to sharing some thoughts and commentary for the city of Portland as we finish 2024 and look ahead to the new year,” said Smith in anticipation of his appearance.

About Jefferson Smith

Jefferson Smith, Portland, Oregon public speaker, social entrepreneur, political activist, startup founder, and business consultant, keeps active and engaged, pursuing change as a democracy advocate, media maker, and non-profit builder.

He lives in Portland, Oregon, along with his wife Katy and his dog George (named after the main character George Bailey in the timeless film classic It’s a Wonderful Life).

Website: https://jeffersonsmithportland.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-smith-0574231/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/forwardwithjeffersonsmith/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jeffersondsmith?lang=en

Media Contact

Jefferson Smith

https://jeffersonsmithportland.com/

https://jeffersonsmithportland.com/contact-us/

jeffersonsmithconsulting@gmail.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db56171e-cdcd-4955-b959-ba06566500a8