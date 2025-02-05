HARRISONBURG, Va., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On the evening of Jan. 29, 2025, an American Eagle Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, collided midair with an Army helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport.

James Madison University professor Lindsey Harvell-Bowman’s research centers around the psychological experiences of suicidality and death anxiety, as well as mortality salience effects in advocacy messages. Harvell-Bowman, a Wichita native, is also the author of “The Psychology and Communication Behind Flight Anxiety: Afraid to Fly,” a book that examines the intersection of journalism, communication and psychology in affecting the flying public.

Some of Harvell-Bowman’s suggestions for the flying public include:

Limit aviation disaster-related media.

Fill carry-on luggage with things that give comfort and joy.

Rely on flight anxiety apps.

Avoid alcohol and antianxiety prescription medications.

“When we see incidents like the AA5342 crash, it reminds us that even when things go perfectly, we can still have things go terribly wrong,” said Harvell-Bowman.

“A lack of control can negatively affect our psyche with potentially long-term effects. This anxiety has the potential to manifest in passenger violence in the air and in airports, creating more anxiety among the flying public. The media are key to helping keep anxieties low among the flying public and create a healthier flying experience for all,” added Harvell-Bowman.

To schedule an interview with Harvell-Bowman, please contact Chad Saylor, saylorcx@jmu.edu.

