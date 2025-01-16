Eagan, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eagan, Minnesota –

The Osman Shrine is excited to announce the Ryan Colligan Memorial Cornhole Tournament, an event that celebrates the life of Ryan Colligan, a beloved member of the community. Ryan tragically passed away in August 2024, leaving behind his wife Audrey, and young son Garrett. Known for his warmth, dedication, and positive outlook that inspired everyone he met, Ryan’s memory lives on through this special event. This tournament is an opportunity for friends, family, and the broader community to come together to celebrate Ryan’s legacy and enjoy a day of camaraderie and fun.

This event is not just a tribute to Ryan but also a testament to his impact on those around him. Ryan was a man who valued community and togetherness, and his connection with the Osman Shrine was one of mutual respect and support. The Shrine’s commitment to hosting meaningful events makes it a fitting host for this memorial fundraiser, ensuring Ryan’s legacy inspires kindness and unity among all who attend.

A Day of Fun and Community Spirit

Set to take place on Sunday, January 26, 2025, the event will be hosted at the Lost Spur Golf & Event Center (2750 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Eagan, MN). The day promises various activities designed to foster community spirit and ensure fun for all. Families can enjoy a sledding day (weather permitting), while participants and guests can bid on exciting items during a Silent Auction. Those looking for refreshments can stop by the concession stand, which will be open throughout the event and offering a variety of snacks and drinks.

The highlight of the day, the cornhole tournament, will bring together 32 teams in a thrilling double-elimination format with a 50% payback. Whether you’re an experienced competitor or simply looking to have fun, this event has something for everyone. The competition promises plenty of excitement, laughter, and friendly rivalry, with players and spectators alike enjoying the lively atmosphere.

How to Participate

The tournament is open to 32 teams. Check-in begins at 11:30 AM, with the tournament starting promptly at 1:00 PM. Early registration is highly encouraged, as spots are limited and expected to fill up quickly. Teams can register now by visiting bags.osmanshriners.org.

We will also hold a silent auction during the event. If you have questions regarding the silent auction or sponsorships, please contact the event coordinators, Brian (612-384-0322) and Laurie (651-336-7656).

Celebrating Togetherness

The Ryan Colligan Memorial Cornhole Tournament is more than just a competition—it’s a celebration of togetherness, community, and shared memories. Whether you’re participating in the tournament, bidding on auction items, or simply enjoying the day with loved ones, this event offers countless ways to be part of something special.

Ryan Colligan’s legacy reminds us of the importance of kindness, laughter, and connection. His commitment to his family and friends is an inspiration, and this tournament reflects those same values. As a day to honor his memory, the event promises to be a joyful and uplifting experience for everyone involved.

Join Us in Making a Difference

The Ryan Colligan Memorial Cornhole Tournament is open to everyone—families, friends, and businesses alike. It’s a day to honor a remarkable individual, share stories, and create new memories. Mark your calendars for Sunday, January 26th, and be sure to register your team or secure your sponsorship spot today.

For more information on how to register, sponsor, or donate, visit bags.osmanshriners.org. You can also contact please contact the event coordinators Brian (612-384-0322) and Laurie (651-336-7656).

All can come together as a community to celebrate Ryan’s legacy and make the Ryan Colligan Memorial Cornhole Tournament a day to remember. Whether playing, donating, or cheering from the sidelines, everyone’s support will make this event a success. Together, everyone can create a heartfelt tribute to Ryan and a day filled with joy, community, and lasting memories.

This event is for the benefit of Osman Shriner’s fraternal operations. Any donations are not tax deductible for charity purposes.

