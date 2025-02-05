Triumph Factory Racing won its first Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship race during the fourth round in Glendale, AZ Championship on Saturday Feb 1, 2025

Jordon Smith on 1st Place Podium on a Triumph TF 250-X at Supermotocross Round 4 Triumph Factory Racing won its first Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship race during the fourth round in Glendale, AZ Championship on Saturday Feb 1, 2025

Jordon Smith crossing the finish line on Triumph TF 250-X and captures the checkered flag Triumph Factory Racing won its first Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship race during the fourth round in Glendale, AZ Championship on Saturday Feb 1, 2025

Atlanta, Georgia, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The fourth round of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship will live on as a historic moment in sport: Triumph Factory Racing won its first AMA Supercross race via a superb effort from Jordon Smith on the TF 250-X. The manufacturer, competing in just its 13th supercross event, has climbed to the pinnacle of off-road, less than one year after its competitive debut.

Glendale, Arizona, hosted the fourth round and the first Triple Crown of the 2025 season. Smith started the three-race format with 2-3 scores and was positioned to capitalize when the final stint launched into life. Starting second, thanks to the competitive power of his TF 250-X, he quickly moved into the lead and controlled the race to win.

It was a terrific ride and one that underlined the leap forward that Triumph Factory Racing has made in its sophomore Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season. Now a supercross winner in Triumph colors, Smith’s moved to second in the 250SX West championship standings. Just two points separate him from the championship leading red plate.

With a break in the 250SX West calendar, Austin Forkner is set to make his Triumph Factory Racing debut and launch his own title bid as 250SX East kicks off next weekend at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on February 8. Austin Forkner will make his Triumph Factory Racing debut at the Raymond James Stadium and strive to launch his own title bid.

Jordon Smith said: “This is unbelievable, man. Huge thanks to the whole team – everyone – as we made great decisions all day. Everything was just perfect. It was a flawless day. It feels incredible to get the first win for Triumph and we are only just getting started. The only way is up from here.”

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America added: “What an amazing night! To be a part of this history is something special. To get the first win in the way that we did – and as fast as we did – is amazing. People do not understand that we have not even raced this bike for a whole year, nor have we scratched the surface. There will be many more of these in the future. I want to thank Triumph for putting their trust in me and assembling such a fantastic team.”

Ian Kimber – Head of Global Racing Programs commented: “What an incredible night! Jordon and the team have made history in the sport for Triumph! We’ve accomplished a lot in the short time we’ve been competing with the TF 250-X in SuperMotocross – from building a world-class facility, putting together a race team, to developing bikes in a new segment for our company that can compete with the best at the highest level of Supercross competition.

“Tonight saw everything that we have been working towards come together, and I know that everyone in the factory is going to be immensely proud of this achievement. We’d like to say a huge thank you to our partners and everyone that’s been involved with this project; let’s enjoy this moment to celebrate this huge success.”

Nick Bloor – CEO, Triumph Motorcycles concluded: “What a great moment for Triumph! Jordon standing on the top step is testament to the dedication of all our staff who work on our off-road projects. The team has worked incredibly hard to get to this point, and this victory is the result of all of their efforts. Congratulations to the whole Triumph team!”

250SX West Results: 2025 AMA Supercross, Round Four – Glendale

1. Jordon Smith (Triumph) 2-3-1

2. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) 3-2-4

3. Cole Davies (Yamaha) 1-1-8

4. Julien Beaumer (KTM) 4-7-2

5. Michael Mosiman (Yamaha) 6-4-3

250SX West Standings: 2025 AMA Supercross, Round Four – Glendale

1. Julien Beaumer (KTM) 87pts

2. Jordon Smith (Triumph) 85pts

3. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) 84pts

4. Cole Davies (Yamaha) 72pts

5. Jo Shimoda (Honda) 68pts

TF 250-X In Dealerships

The TF 250-X, with its class-leading power-to-weight ratio, and all the spec you need to win, is now available in Triumph’s network of Motocross and Enduro dealerships from $9,495 USD / $11,795 CAD

Developed entirely by Triumph in close collaboration with racing champions including Ricky Carmichael and Iván Cervantes, the four-stroke competition model is an all-new ground-up design.

With a focused, aggressive style, the TF 250-X is slim, yet bold and is instantly recognizable on the track, with its minimal and lightweight presence and distinctive Triumph Racing Yellow and black graphics scheme. The performance racing powertrain and unique aluminum chassis are ultra compact and super light, with all the best components on the market, already fitted out of the crate.

The TF 250-X is backed up with a unique 24/7 parts and accessories supply system available from the Triumph website, where riders can search for parts and place orders while out at the track. Riders can select what they need, check availability and price, and place an order for express delivery, standard delivery, or click and collect from their local Triumph motocross dealer.

– END –

Notes to Editors

ABOUT TRIUMPH

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 120 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2022. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma, and performance.

A GLOBAL BRITISH SUCCESS STORY

Record global sales of 104,899 motorcycles were delivered in 2024, through a network of 839 dealers in 68 countries, confirming Triumph Motorcycles’ position as the largest British motorcycle manufacturer.

Triumph currently employs around 3,000 personnel worldwide and has subsidiary operations in the UK, North America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Sweden (Scandinavia), Benelux, Brazil, China, and Thailand as well as a network of independent distributors. Triumph has manufacturing facilities in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and Thailand plus CKD facilities in Brazil and India.

A WORLD-CLASS RANGE

With a laser-sharp focus on what riders across the world are looking for, a passion to deliver the perfect ride for every customer, and attention to detail that delivers the highest quality motorcycles, Triumph offers a growing range of category-leading motorcycles spanning Modern Classics, Roadsters and Adventure bikes. From the accessible Speed 400cc TR series to the Rocket 3 with its powerful 2500cc engine, every model exemplifies Triumph’s iconic style, quality and performance.

Delivering a fun, agile and confidence-inspiring ride for riders of all ages and experience levels, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X launched in 2023 with a brand-new single engine platform (TR Series), representing incredible value for money and bringing Triumph to a whole new generation of riders.

The Modern Classics feature Triumph’s legendary Bonneville twin engine. Famously named to celebrate Triumph’s 1956 land speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, USA, the Bonneville was the original British superbike and a race-winner straight out of the crate, chosen by famous motorcyclists of the past for its handling, style, and character. Now, the Bonneville family has evolved, with rider-focused technology and cool custom style. The range includes the Bonneville Bobber, Speedmaster, Thruxton RS, Speed Twin 900, Speed Twin 1200, Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 and the iconic Bonneville T120 and T100.

The Roadsters start with the agile and popular Trident 660 and sporty Daytona 660 then the Street Triple 765, and finally the Speed Triple 1200 RS. For adventure riders, Triumph has a complete line-up of epic Tigers, starting with the Tiger Sport 660 and Tiger Sport 800, moving up to the Tiger 900 range, and finally to the Tiger 1200 range.

In 2023 Triumph officially claimed the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for ‘The greatest distance travelled on a motorcycle in 24 hours (individual)’. Riding a factory-specification Tiger 1200 GT Explorer on the High-Speed Ring at the Nardò Technical Center in Italy, 5x Enduro World Champion and Triumph Global Ambassador Iván Cervantes travelled more than 4012km in a 24-hour period, beating the previous record of 3406km by a huge margin of more than 600km.

TRIUMPH RACING

Triumph has a glorious racing history, competing in and winning races in almost every class and field of motorcycle sporting achievement.

From winning the second ever Isle of Man TT in 1908, through to 1960s road and track success in Europe and America, right up to contemporary racing achievements with the Triumph triple powered 2014 and 2015 SuperSport titles and World SuperSport racing, Isle of Man SuperSport TT wins in 2014 and 2019, courtesy of Gary Johnson and Peter Hickman, plus an average speed of over 130mph 2023 by Peter Hickman on his Triumph STR765, and a thrilling last-lap victory at the legendary Daytona 200 by Brandon Paasch on the Street Triple 765 in 2022.

Triumph’s racing legend continues as the exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2™ World Championship since the start of the 2019 season. Triumph Motorcycles provides all the teams with race-tuned 765cc triples, each of which is based on the class-leading Street Triple RS powerplant. Redefining the class, Triumph broke record after record in the inaugural year, including the first ever +300km/h Moto2™ top speed. Reflecting these great successes, the wonderful feedback, and partnerships that Triumph have had with the riders and their teams, and the incredible response from Triumph fans across the world, Triumph and Dorna, decided to extend the relationship in 2021 and again in 2023, signing a new contract for another five years of racing: 2025 – 2029.

Triumph is working with PTR Triumph Factory Racing to participate in the 2025 World Supersport Championship. Tom Booth-Amos will be joined by Oli Bayliss, racing on the Street Triple 765. Macadam Triumph Factory Racing continues with British Supersport riders Luke Stapleford (2024 vice-champion) and Max Wadsworth. In the National Sportbike Championship, the team has a four-rider lineup on the Daytona 660; Brodie Gawith, Jayden Martin, Katie Hand and Lewis Smart.

In 2023, Triumph announced its intention to compete in the 2024 MXGP/MX2 and SuperMotocross World Championships, and after a successful first season, now lines up for SuperMotocross in 2025 with a four-rider team. Jalek Swoll, Austin Forkner, Jordon Smith, Stilez Robertson will race for the British manufacturer, who will compete on both coasts of Supercross and the full Pro Motocross series with the TF 250-X. In the FIM MX2 World Championship Camden McLellan will compete for a second year aboard Triumph machinery, while Guillem Farres joins the team. Mikkel Haarup remains as a test rider (due to age restrictions in the MX2 category).

In September 2024 Triumph revealed Motorsport legend and former world champion Paul Edmondson has officially been appointed Team Manager of Triumph Racing’s enduro program, which will see the brand represented at the highest levels of enduro competition worldwide. In December 2024 Jonny Walker took Triumph’s first FIM SuperEnduro World Championship podium in Gliwice, Poland with third place, a feat he repeated at the second round in Riesa, Germany in January.

Attachments

CONTACT: Eric Van De Steeg Triumph Motorcycles 720.217.7488 eric.vandesteeg@triumphmotorcycles.com