10/17 #USDJPY m5 GSI with 26 matching events: Up to 112.29 at 57% Down to 111.99 .. 10/17 #USDJPY SSI: -1.16 as long positions down 43.2% since yesterday. 10/17 USD/JPY touched a yesterday high at 112.289 [00:39 GMT] #forex #fx #finance .. 10/17 USD/JPY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- 10/17 USD/JPY pivot points (daily) – S3: 110.76, S2: 111.40 S1: 111.79, R1: 112.43,.. - October 17, 2017
- USD/JPY : eyes on US yields, spread remains dominant By @ross_burland - October 17, 2017
- USD/JPY: eyes on US yields, spread remains dominant - October 17, 2017