We kicked off the new week with renewed demand for US assets. The S&P 500 extended last week’s gains as the greenback traded higher against all of the major currencies. By sparing Mexico punitive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY analysis: remains capped by 108.70 despite dollar’s strength - June 10, 2019
- 3 Reasons Why USD/JPY is Headed Lower - June 10, 2019
- USD/JPY moves away from 1-week highs, drops to 108.30 - June 10, 2019