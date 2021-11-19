Economists at MUFG expect the Japanese to curtail its depreciation thanks to attractive real yields. “The indifference as measured by the lack of reaction in the financial markets couldn’t be starker …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Attractive real yields in Japan to curtail additional JPY depreciation – MUFG - November 19, 2021
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 114.364 Pivot Sets Friday’s Early Tone - November 19, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bounce versus yen fades with yields, but well supported - November 18, 2021