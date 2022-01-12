AUD/JPY recovered back to the 83.50 area on Wednesday as the Aussie benefitted disproportionately amid USD weakness. A surge in base and industrial metal, as well as energy prices, disproportionately …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/JPY back to 83.50 mark as Aussie rallies in tandem with base metals and energy prices - January 12, 2022
- USD/JPY collapses below 115.00 after hot US CPI figures amid falling US T-bond yields - January 12, 2022
- USD/JPY analysis: Bounces off trend line - January 12, 2022