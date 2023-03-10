AUD/JPY marks 70-pip rebound from multi-day low on BoJ, picking up bids of late. BoJ defends current monetary policy status even as the dovish Governor departs after a decade. Governor Kuroda’s speech …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD Continues To Probe Higher The Yen - March 9, 2023
- AUD/JPY bounces off seven-week low as BoJ keeps monetary policy unchanged to bid adieu to Kuroda - March 9, 2023
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY bounces off session lows, yen weakens after BoJ status quo, NFP crucial for further direction - March 9, 2023