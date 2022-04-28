AUD/JPY bulls step-it-up as the yen is dumped towards 130 USD/JPY on dovish BoJ

Yen is hit hard n the back of a uber dovish BoJ. AUD/JPY rockets but there is daily resistance on the horizon. The yen has dropped across the board following an uber dovish Bank of Japan meeting that …
