AUD/JPY picks up bids to refresh intraday high, extends bounce off two-week low. Australia Q4 Retail Sales contract less than expected, second-tier data arrive upbeat. Sour sentiment exerts downside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/JPY extends recovery beyond 91.00 on better-than-forecast Aussie Retail Sales, RBA in focus - February 5, 2023
- This Week In Markets: USD/JPY update and Powell speech preview - February 5, 2023
- JPY/USD Historical Data - February 5, 2023