AUD/JPY struggles to extend recovery moves from monthly bottom. Market optimism takes a breather ahead of the key Aussie data. AUKUS headlines entertain traders amid a quiet trading session. Australia …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/JPY fades bounce off three-week low above 80.00 ahead of Aussie Employment - September 15, 2021
- USD/JPY rebounds modest from monthly lows, steadies below 109.50 - September 15, 2021
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Under Pressure, Again - September 15, 2021