USD/JPY extends the previous day’s losses to 109.80, the weakest since January 07, while entering the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair registered heavy losses on Tuesday as news of China’s virus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/JPY looks exposed - January 21, 2020
- USD/JPY drops to weekly low near 109.80 as fears of SARS return remain in focus - January 21, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rising wedge breakdown targets 109.55 level - January 21, 2020