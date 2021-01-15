AUD/JPY market mood: The AUD is set to gain as China recovers [Video]

Listen to the latest market mood for the AUDJPY pair. The medium term upside case for the AUDJPY pair remains. The AUD as a pro-cyclical currency benefits from the vaccine hopes which are encouraging …
