AUD/JPY is struggling to find any direction ahead of Australian Inflation data. BoJ Ueda has reiterated the need of keeping monetary policy expansionary ahead. Further softening in Australian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Brace for a volatile action ahead of Australian Inflation - April 24, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls seeking a discount - April 23, 2023
- USD/JPY Pulls Back Off Session Highs to Trade at About 134.105 - April 22, 2023