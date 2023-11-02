the AUD/JPY appears to have resumed its uptrend, though it remains below the year-to-date (YTD) high of 97.67. Still, it’s exchanging hands at around Thursday’s highs as buyers stepped into the market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers in charge eyeing 97.00 - November 2, 2023
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers loom around 160.00, target 161.00 - November 2, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: It May Maintain Its Gains - November 2, 2023